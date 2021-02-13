The virtual 2021 Fulton Church Deer Hunters' Expo begins at 4 p.m. today (Saturday, Feb.13). The seminars also can be viewed later on.
Go to fultonchurch.org.
The four seminars:
1. “How to Cook Venison” by Larry MacKenzie, with guest chef Rob Phelps, will demonstrate how to make homemade bratwurst from start to finish.
2. “Whitetail Stories – My hunt!” – Bill Morrison has added an exciting twist to this virtual seminar.
3. “Hunting Setups and Habitat Design” – Whitetail property development is becoming more popular each year. This seminar by Whitetail Partners owner Sam Bilhorn gives us a graduate level course in whitetail property planning and development.
4. “How to score your deer” provides you everything you need to have your score ready for your campfire.
The event will begin with summary introduction of seminars, spend 40 minutes of fun around an imaginary campfire with keynote speaker Dean Hulce, an outfitter, guide, outdoor writer, author, blogger and speaker from Michigan's Upper Peninsula.
The event description says:
“There is no place like the Fulton Church Deer Hunters’ Expo to tell hunting stories and Dean excels at storytelling. His experiences while hunting, fishing and guiding all across North America have given him an endless supply of material for his writing and campfire conversations. From the mountain tops of Alaska to the Rio Grande River Valley of Texas, the successes, the failures, and near-death experiences have added to the depth of his relationship with God.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.