The play that Milton High School theater students will perform this weekend won’t exactly leave you feeling warm and fuzzy inside.
But that’s the point, multiple cast members said. They hope audiences learn that homelessness in Rock County is a multifaceted problem where all it might take is a single wrong turn to cost a person everything they’ve built.
“It’s not surface level … there is always something deeper, and we just can’t see that,” said Kira Paitel, who plays the character of 20-something Maddie and starts the show with a blackened eye makeup indicative of domestic abuse. “It’s not always the poor and sitting out on a blanket under a bridge or out on the street. It’s people that couch hop or they stay at a friend’s house for a couple nights and then they go somewhere else. … It’s, it’s really powerful, and knowing that it could happen to anyone.”
Milton High School theater students will perform three showings of the play “There’s No Place” at 7 p.m. Friday, April 22, and Saturday, April 23, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24. Tickets cost $6 for general admission and $5 for students and senior citizens. They can be purchased online at ticketspicket.com.
The play features the stories of three people experiencing homelessness for multiple reasons – Dylan struggles with substance abuse, Maddie has found herself on the street while escaping a domestic abuse situation and teenager Kecia and her mother Lila lack stable housing because of past decisions driven by drug and alcohol abuse.
It’s a heavy drama, director and high school teacher Michael Dorn said. He added that he tries to rotate the kind of productions that drama students put on so that they get the experience to perform comedies, dramas or other setups such as radio shows.
Dramatic performances require a different set of skills than a comedy, Dorn explained.
“A lot of theater is based upon providing messages to people and telling stories. And this show does a very, very good job of telling three different stories of people who are experiencing homelessness,” Dorn said. “They have funny moments, but they aren’t necessarily funny stories. And it’s good for people, for students, to have that experience telling people’s stories because that’s what a lot of theater is about.”
The play was researched and written by Jim Lyke, a 1980 alumnus of Milton High School, as part of the “Stories from Janesville” grant-funded project that focuses on issues in southern Wisconsin. The play, which centers on the fictional characters and the circumstances under which they experience homelessness, are based on interpretations of real stories and experiences from people at three Rock County homeless shelters.
The show was first performed at the Janesville Performing Arts Center in August 2018. Lyke has also written shows about the Janesville area that include topics of suicide prevention and mental health, and how COVID-19 precautions changed the face of romance.
The play will be performed in-the-round style, where the audience will be seated just feet away from the stage. Admission will be limited to just 100 people per show, as the in-the-round format consists of just three rows of chairs on each side of the square stage so spectators can have an intimate view of the show, Dorn said.
“We’re telling, in essence, true stories of people in our community. So we don’t want to do that from a distance,” Dorn said. “We want to make sure to honor those stories and make those people as real as possible, because they are – they’re the people who live among us and walk beside us everyday.”
For some of the students, getting into character has been one of the bigger challenges because they hadn’t either lived a life similar to those of their characters or share none of the personality traits they can then portray on stage.
Sophomore Cam Shaw plays two characters, Justin and Jake, the former who is creepy and takes advantage of a character’s substance abuse issues, and the latter who abuses Maddie both physically and verbally. To get into character, Shaw has turned to antagonistic characters in movies because that is now how Shaw behaves in real life.
“It’s definitely difficult because, I mean, I don’t do anything like that in real life,” Shaw said. “If I want to get into character or just go over stuff in my head, (I) think about the kind of person that I would hate to be in real life.”
Junior Zoe Schilling and freshman Corina Evans, who play the mother-daughter duo of Lila and Kecia, both agreed that preparing for their roles was also a learning experience for them because they’re expected to be either manipulative or remain in uncomfortable situations for full scenes. And instead of defaulting to laughter in moments of uncomfortability, Evans said the entire cast has had to work harder to adjust to more tense situations.
“It’s probably caused mostly from just the idea of how hard it is to picture something like that actually happening in real life,” she said. “And it’s hard to embrace the fact that it happens quite often – we just don’t always get exposed to it in the environment that like most of us, at least that I know of, have grown up in.”
