The 7th Annual Santa Pub Crawl to benefit Project 16:49 is underway with a few twists for 2020. Most notably, the one-day event that attracted hundreds has been redesigned to allow participants to visit area establishments at their own convenience and comfort over the next two weeks. Participants can purchase a $10 passport card at any of the participating locations, then visit as many or few as they like to have their card marked. Passport cards turned in before Dec. 21 will be entered into a prize drawing.
This year, the number of locations has been expanded, and a holiday cocktail contest has been added to the fun. Each location is offering a special cocktail, and patrons can vote for their favorite. $1 from every specialty cocktail sold will be donated to Project 16:49. Participating locations are: Downtown Janesville - draft house, Looking Glass, Wiggy’s Saloon, Whiskey Ranch, Legends, O’Riley and Conway’s; Janesville - Bogey’s, Bucky’s Lucky Bell, Sidelines, Willowdale Tavern; Beloit - Thirsty Badger; Milton - Northleaf Winery; Orfordville - Knute’s.
The Christmas Cash 50/50 Raffle also is taking place. Three winners will be drawn: 1st prize receives 40% of raffle proceeds, 2nd prize is 10%, and 3rd prize is a $100 Woodman’s gift card. Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased at all Santa Pub Crawl participating locations or by contacting Project 16:49.
Christmas Cash Raffle and event prize drawings will be held during a Facebook Live event on Project 16:49’s Facebook page on Tuesday, December 22 at 6 pm.
The Santa Pub Crawl and Christmas Cash Raffle raise approximately $10,000 each year to benefit Project 16:49, a local, year-round resource for youth who cannot live or live safely with their parents or legal guardians. The organization provides basic needs assistance and case management services, and operates two transitional living homes – one in Janesville and one in Beloit. Approximately 300 unaccompanied homeless youth are identified in Rock County each year.
For more information on the event or Project 16:49, contact Tammy DeGarmo at (608) 314-5501 or tdegarmo@project1649.org.
Financial contributions to support Project 16:49’s work can be made online at www.project1649.org/donate or by mail to: Project 16:49, 2911 Carrousel Lane, Janesville, WI 53545.
