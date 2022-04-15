On Sept. 17, 1862, Arthur D. Hamilton, a young corporal in the Union Army and Milton Academy student just two years prior, fell wounded at the epic Civil War battle of Antietam.
Not far from Hamilton was his Milton Academy comrade Samuel M. Bond. The story goes that Bond carried his wounded friend 3 miles to a field hospital, where two days later Hamilton died of his wounds. Once the battle was over, Bond took it upon himself to bury Hamilton in a cemetery in Keedysville, Maryland.
Hamilton, whose family owned land next to what became the Milton College campus, was the first Milton soldier killed in action during the Civil War. Milton’s local chapter of the Grand Army of the Republic, the veteran’s group for Union soldiers, bore the name of AD Hamilton until the chapter was disbanded in the 1930s.
Bond survived the battle of Antietam and, remarkably, the 43 other engagements he experienced during the four-year conflict as a member of Wisconsin’s famed Iron Brigade.
Fredricksburg, Second Bull Run, Gettysburg, the Wilderness, Spotsylvania, Cold Harbor — Bond was there. He was wounded at the battles of the first Bull Run, Gainesville and Gettysburg. He also witnessed the combat deaths of at least two other Milton Academy alumni – Everett Moon at Gainesville and William Wineger at Gettysburg.
After the war, Bond returned to his family’s Milton farm for a while and then lived around the Midwest as a rail conductor before settling back in Milton in the 1880s. Bond was an active member of the AD Hamilton Post 60 of Wisconsin’s GAR until his death in 1920.
In 1913, Bond assisted Milton College student Alva Edward Garey in completing a thesis titled “Students of Milton Academy Who Served in the Civil War.” It is an extensive piece of research that chronicles brief histories of the more than 325 soldiers with Milton Academy ties who served in the conflict.
Considering the size of the academy from the time it was founded by Joseph Goodrich in 1844 through the next 17 years prior to the outbreak of the war, that is an eye-popping number, representing a substantial percentage of the male students who attended classes at the academy during those years.
That is no coincidence. Goodrich founded our community and Milton Academy on some basic principles, one of the most notable being the abolition of slavery. There is a direct correlation between the abolitionist principles on which the community was founded and the high number of young academy men who turned their abolitionist avocation to the battlefield.
As the Milton College Preservation Society considers its renovations and tour narrative revisions at Main Hall, it is these types of stories that will be highlighted. It is these stories that will serve to illustrate the connections of Milton College and the Milton community. Main Hall was constructed in 1855, just 11 years after the founding of the school, to replace the original Academy building constructed by Goodrich across the park from his Milton House.
With its chapel, library and large meeting spaces, Main Hall served as a community focal point for several decades prior to construction of other community facilities. It is that community connection we wish to reestablish through history storytelling and encouraging community access to Main Hall’s two unique meeting spaces.
In 2022, the MCPS will be converting one of the Main Hall rooms to Alva Garey’s research to tell the many remarkable stories of Milton Academy’s early devotion to abolitionism and, subsequently, personal involvement in the Civil War.
The stories include the fascinating tale of the three Truman brothers who were reared on a farm near Clear Lake, a couple of miles east of what was then called West Milton (Milton Junction). Two of the brothers, Belmont Truman and Ira Truman, were enrolled at Milton Academy in the late 1850s.
Belmont left school in 1861 to enlist in the 15th Illinois Infantry. That same year Ira enlisted in the 10th Illinois Infantry.
Ambrose Truman was the oldest brother and attended Milton Academy in the late 1840s. Soon after, Ambrose moved to Texas. When the call to arms came in 1861, Ambrose Truman fought with the Texas Rangers in the Confederate Army.
On March 25, 1863, Ambrose Truman assisted in the capture of about 100 Union soldiers at the battle of Brentwood, Tennessee. Remarkably, among those captured were two Milton Academy acquaintances of Ambrose Truman, John E. Davidson and Albert Walker of the 22nd Wisconsin Infantry.
Walker and Davidson spent a few months in Libby Prison, a Richmond warehouse converted for use as a prison. Each was paroled and returned to their units in early 1864.
Walker, who grew up on a farm east of Milton, was killed at the battle of Peach Tree Creek, Georgia, in June 1864. During the same Kennesaw Mountain campaign, Davidson was struck by a Minié ball just above the left temple. The wound incapacitated Davidson from further service and he was eventually removed to a hospital in Madison where he was confined until 1865.
Davidson returned to Milton, where he lived as a carpenter until his death in 1915. Davidson assisted Alva Garey with his Milton College thesis. Among the descendants of John E. Davidson were Roger Davidson, a long-time business owner in Milton Junction, and Wayne Davidson, the Milton postmaster for many years and second mayor of Milton.
These are only a few of the stories that will be on display at Main Hall resulting from the coming renovation and conversion during the next few months.