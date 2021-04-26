Wisconsin Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) last week presented Richard Fry of Milton with an award recognizing him as the 2021 Outstanding Veteran Volunteer. Fry was sponsored by the Janesville DAR chapter, which recognized him as the outstanding veteran volunteer at the local level.
After being chosen at the state level, Fry was selected by the National Society DAR North Central Division, which also includes Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota.
Milton resident Pat Cameron, a member of the Janesville DAR chapter, nominated Fry for his role in designing, constructing and raising funds for the Milton Area Veterans Memorial and pavilion in Veterans Park.
Cameron said the Daughters of the American Revolution’s mission of recognizing and supporting veterans is embodied by Fry.
With the help of his friend and fellow veteran, Jarrett Goodman, and so many others who helped with the park improvements, Fry found a way to honor area veterans and created a space they, along with other community members can gather on holidays or any day.
Fry enlisted in the Army in 1969 and by 1970 was in the jungles of Tay Ninh Province searching for the North Vietnamese Army. While in Vietnam, Fry was seriously wounded by incoming mortar then spent five years in hospitals recovering. He is a recipient of the Purple Heart and the Army Commendation Medal for heroism.
Though he has received many awards, Fry talks about the sacrifice made by all veterans.
From 2011-16, he served on Congressman Paul Ryan’s Veterans Advisory Board and today he serves on Congressman Bryan Steil’s Veterans Advisory Board to bring attention to veterans’ issues.
He has volunteered with the American Legion Post 367, the VFW Post 1879, the Disabled American Veterans, and the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 409.
After returning from Vietnam, Fry suffered not only from physical injuries but from inconsistencies in his thoughts, which made it difficult for him to maintain relationships and make decisions.
He credits his wife Phyllis for helping him achieve stability.
In 2007, Fry was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, and with the help of Goodman, he got the help he needed.
Because of his personal experiences, he talks openly with veterans and encourages them to seek mental health counseling.
Fry also has had medical problems, including heart disease, leukemia and diabetes, many of which he said are attributable to Agent Orange.
He once was told he might not live past 40. Today he is 71 and has six children, 14 grandchildren and two-great-grandchildren, who give him incentive for his life code of “never look back.”
Attending the Wisconsin Society’s 125th annual state conference luncheon April 23 in Milwaukee with Richard and Phyllis Fry were three of their children: Delaney Blabaum, Ashley Nelson and her husband, Dan; and Tracey Morehart and her husband, Lee. State Rep. Don Vruwink, D-Milton, was also there to honor Fry.
This is not the first time that Milton has had Wisconsin Society DAR winner. In 2020, the Janesville DAR charter nominated Val Crofts, who was then a Milton High School teacher, as the Outstanding Teacher of American History. Crofts was chosen as the state winner.
