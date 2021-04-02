With spring break taking place this week, the Milton School District does not have updated COVID-19 numbers for its buildings. However, The Red Hawk Review sent to families Friday said the district is aware of a slight increase in cases within school district boundaries.
According to the Rock County Department of Public Health update on April 1, the cumulative number of cases is 1,624. The estimated number of active cases per 10,000 is 20.72.
“Given that the more contagious B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant has been detected in our county,” the newsletter states, “it is even more important that our community band together to limit the spread. Please be particularly careful with social distancing, wearing your face mask in all public settings, and washing your hands frequently.
“Staff and students are expected to self-screen every day prior to departing for school for symptoms of COVID-19. If your student is showing symptoms of COVID-19, please contact a medical professional and keep your student home from school until they can be evaluated.
“To help keep our schools open for our students, please remember that actions both during and outside of school hours impact the entire district.”
On Monday, Milton students in grades 7-12 can return to school buildings every day (instead of every other day) for the first time since the pandemic led to the statewide closure of schools from March to July 2020. Online learning continues to remain an option. Before spring break, students could go to school every other day at most.
