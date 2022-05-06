Four sisters who came to Milton College during the early 1900s connected a small Illinois town with Milton – two communities founded by the Goodrich brothers.
The Zinn sisters – Edna, Flora, Ruth and Zea – each enrolled at Milton College between the years of 1901 and 1909 and each made indelible impressions on the Milton community.
The sisters were the daughters of Thomas Zinn, one of the early settlers of Farina, Illinois, east of St. Louis. Zinn arrived in Farina in 1866. William Anson Goodrich is credited for having founded the Seventh Day Baptist Church in Farina in 1863. The church was officially dedicated in 1865. Goodrich died in 1866 from injuries suffered when he fell from a horse.
Goodrich was the younger brother of Joseph Goodrich, who founded Milton, the Milton Seventh Day Baptist Church and Milton Academy, later chartered as Milton College. The Milton House, constructed by younger Goodrich in 1844, was a stop on the Underground Railroad. William Anson Goodrich brought Andrew Pratt to the Milton House in 1861. Pratt, born into slavery in Arkansas, is the only freedom seeker known by name to have come through the Milton House.
Perhaps because of the Seventh Day Baptist connection between the two communities, several Farina residents gravitated toward Milton College through the late 1800s, including the Randolph (FitzRandolph) and Green families.
The Zinn sisters showed up on the Milton campus in the first decade of the 1900s. Perhaps the most accomplished of the sisters was the youngest, Zea, born in 1893 and a 1916 graduate of Milton College. Zea Zinn taught high school English in Platteville for a couple of years before Milton College President William Daland asked her to return to Milton and become matron of Goodrich Hall, the women’s dormitory, and assist in the English department. This experience led Zea Zinn to UW-Madison where she received a master’s degree in English in 1924.
For several years, Zinn taught at various locations, including Illinois State Teachers College. She also spent a year in England, studying at Oxford University.
In 1946, she joined the Milton faculty again as a full-time English professor and to serve as the dean of women. She chaired the school’s English department from 1947 until her retirement in 1959.
In 1960, Zea Zinn was bestowed the Pillar of Milton Award, given to individuals who made outstanding contributions to Milton College. The citation given to Zinn on the 44th anniversary of her graduation read:
“... She has enhanced the prestige of her Alma Mater not only by her scholarship, but by her devoted service as a teacher in the field of literature and her interest in the Great Books Program. As Dean of Women, she gave women students of Milton College sympathetic understanding and sound judgement.”
Zea Zinn continued to assist the college’s English department as needed through 1964. She died in August 1969 while attending the fifth annual Baroque Music Festival in Eagle River. She was 76.
The other Zinn sisters
Ruth Zinn, born in 1889, was second youngest of the sisters. She came to Milton as a student in 1907. In 1911, she married fellow student Leman Stringer, who headed the Milton College music department from 1912 to 1949. After her husband died in 1964, Ruth moved to Arizona where she died in 1972. She is buried in the Milton Cemetery. Her pall bearers included Bernie Westlund, Herb Crouch, Paul Green, Ralph Green, Forrest Branch and Walter Kugler; all were influencers at Milton College.
Flora Zinn, born in 1885, enrolled at Milton College in 1903. In 1913 she earned a bachelor’s degree in education and then a master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin. She taught German and Latin in public school for 23 years in Colorado, Illinois and Wisconsin. She was extremely proud to have taught astronaut James Lovell while teaching at what was then known as Juneau High School in Milwaukee.
Flora Zinn retired from teaching in 1952 and lived in her home on Davis Street in Milton until her death in 1972.
The oldest of the sisters was Edna, born in 1880. She attended Milton College in the early 1900s, where she met and married Harold C. Stillman in 1907. The couple lived in Milton through 1909, when H.C. graduated from Milton College. It was during this time that Edna helped operate Stilly’s Ice Cream Parlor along Main Street in Milton, a wood frame building located where The Cove sits today along Parkview Drive.
The Stillmans resided in Pueblo, Colorado, until Edna’s death in 1943 at age 63. She is buried in the Milton Cemetery.