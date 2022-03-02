The view from the Gibbs Lake boat landing near Milton would reveal nothing unusual for an early March day in southern Wisconsin. As the lake straddles frozen and thawed states, venturing out onto the ice would require a good dose of caution. Most likely, the scene is calm and quiet with no one in sight.
That was hardly the case just two and a half weeks ago. For two days in mid-February, still frozen with about 14 inches of ice, the lake buzzed with activity as members of The Gathering Place Fishing Club scurried to beat the 40-degree temperatures predicted for later in the week. But these fishing enthusiasts were not gathering for an ice-fishing rendezvous. In fact, there were no fishing poles, tackle boxes or bait pails in sight.
Instead, after weeks of preparation, club members were finally ready to do the hard work of building five new fish cribs, adding to the five they had built there last winter.
The fish cribs, built log-cabin style and then loaded down with cement blocks and filled with smaller branches, twigs and leaves, will sink to the lake’s bottom once thawing begins. The cribs will provide a feeding area for the fish and also provide a harbor for smaller fish to hide from the larger predator fish. These larger fish—the ones anglers hope to find on their fishing excursions—are attracted to the cribs, where they expect to find their next meal.
In an email sent to club members a few days before the crib building, member Tom Presny, who organizes and directs the crib-building project advised: “Dress for the weather, bring work gloves and cleats for your winter boots, if you have them. The ice is likely to be slippery. Pack a lunch and beverages.”
The advice was taken to heart. Around 15 members of the club arrived at the landing on a sunny but chilly Monday, ready to work. All-terrain vehicles, pickup trucks and trailers with tow straps and chains dotted the landscape, along with piles of logs and concrete blocks. Over a two-day period, members hauled around 400 logs and 150 concrete blocks out to five sites on the lake which had been designated and marked earlier. As some hauled and unloaded, others began piling the logs, creating cube-shaped structures.
In addition to the two days taken to build the cribs, four more days were spent beforehand gathering and preparing materials they would need.
During the third week of January, with single-digit temperatures and sub-zero wind chills, a dozen men spent the morning hauling 275 concrete blocks from a farm near Fort Atkinson and dropping them off at the boat landing. Presny, the organizer for the crib-building project, sent detailed updates by email to each member, keeping them current on the progress. In his report after the block-hauling, he noted, “Once the group got going, we forgot all about the temperatures.”
The concrete blocks, given to the group for free, are crucial to the success of the cribs. Determining how many blocks are needed is trial and error. In follow-up communication, Presney said, “We continue to learn as to how much weight is needed to sink the fish cribs.” Too little weight and the cribs float. Presney said if that happens, “We use boats to pull them to their intended locations and place more concrete blocks on them and force them to sink.”
Three more work days involved tree and log cutting, hauling the logs to the landing and then sorting them. Logs measuring 12 feet long and at least 6 inches in diameter are set aside. They’ll be used to build the perimeters of the cribs. About 300 logs will be used as fillers. The trees were harvested from areas near the boat landing. Workers from the Rock County Parks Department assisted with this task.
The final prep phase before building began was to drill a 1-inch hole at each end of the perimeter or foundation logs. The holes allow the logs to be bound together tightly. To ensure successful sinking, the crew more than doubled the weight of concrete block used in the past to an estimated 1,300 to 1,500 pounds in each crib. This includes the concrete blocks and the addition of an 8-foot-long concrete post going through the center of each crib.
With the crib building well underway, Rock County Conservation Warden Kyle Johnson stopped in. He gave the group a brief update on local 2022 fishing regulations and then inspected the cribs built so far.
At completion, each crib stood at least 5 feet tall, packed with filler logs and weighted with concrete. Presny is especially pleased with this year’s cribs.
“This year’s efforts took a village,” Presny wrote at the conclusion of the project. “A village of great selfless Gathering Place Fishing Club Members, giving back to lake fisheries and to future successful Gibbs Lake fishermen that will never know our names.”
In four years, the Fishing Club has built five cribs at Clear Lake, three at Storrs Lake and now a total of 10 at Gibbs Lake.