Authorities believe they've recovered the body of Kevin Doyle, the Milton man reported missing since Wednesday.
According to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office, two sheriff's office divers shortly before noon Friday located Doyle's body in Bowers Lake, a marshy area where authorities had recovered the bodies of the man's two dogs Thursday.
The discovery came at about 11:43 a.m. Friday, according to the sheriff's office.
Sheriff's Cmdr. Jude Maurer said in the release that the medical examiner will be identifying the body of the man they believe to be Doyle.
Maurer wrote that the incident is now considered "closed."
"This was a difficult search. We appreciate the contributions of so many who helped," he wrote.
The search began Wednesday after Doyle, 66, went for a walk at Storrs Lake Park east of Milton and failed to return.
Thursday, searchers found the bodies of Doyle’s dogs in the water of Bowers Lake. They had apparently fallen through the ice.
Late Thursday, the Fontana Fire Department brought a remote-controlled boat with sonar to search the lake bottom. The boat stirred up the mucky lake bottom, but the water cleared up overnight, Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson said.
Drones were sent up Friday morning to peer into the water. The dive team from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was on hand, and the sonar boat was also available, Knudson said.
Knudson described the search area as about 5 feet deep with at least a 1-foot-deep layer of mud on the bottom.
