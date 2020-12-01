Vintage Charm owner Lisa Jacobus said Small Business Saturday in a new location at 613 W. Madison Ave. was all she had hoped for and more.
The store, specializing in vintage/antique furniture, décor and gifts, relocated from 247 Parkview Drive to 613 W. Madison Ave. (next to the Red Rooster) earlier this year.
“People were in the holiday spirit and mentioned many times how they were going to be shopping small businesses this season,” she said. “We appreciate this more than words can say and thank everyone from the bottom of our heart.”
According to Jacobus, popular items this year include holiday decor, candles and locally made gifts.
And, she like others, said gnomes are popular.
“They are the cutest things ever and come in so many shapes and sizes,” she said. “Some of them light up and are made to be shelf-sitters, wine bottle toppers and ornaments.”
Jacobus and her husband, Joe, have lived in Wisconsin all of their lives and their Wisconsin spirit can be seen throughout the store.
“We love to carry unique Wisconsin items and are very proud to be from this great state,” she said.
You can find tumblers, mugs, signs, hats and ornaments to name a few of the items.
Homemade items include goats milk soaps, lotions and lip balms from ODG in Orfordville, honey from GH Acres in Edgerton, and soy candles from Lake Life co. in Waunakee.
Fun finds for little ones include illustrated keepsake books: Auntie Loves You!, Grandma’s Christmas Wish, Mommy Loves You!
Store hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Jacobus encourages holiday shoppers “to continue shopping local, find those unique/locally made gifts and to find joy this holiday season even during this unprecedented time.”
She added, “We love our customers and couldn’t do this without them.”
