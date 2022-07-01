June of 1997 brought to Milton one of its anchor industries in the city’s eastside industrial park when New England Extrusions was welcomed to town. The June 26, 1997, Milton Courier reported the event this way:
“About 50 people from the State of Wisconsin and Milton business community gathered in a field east of town Thursday morning to welcome the state’s newest business to the city, New England Extrusions Company.
“NEX, a Massachusetts-based plastics extrusion company, broke ground in Milton’s Eastside Industrial Park for its 32,000-square-foot Midwest plant.
“For several months NEX officials have been exploring sites for its Midwest expansion, choosing Milton over cities in Illinois and Iowa. An approximate $377,000 incentive package created by the Wisconsin Department of Commerce, state Department of Transportation, City of Milton and Wisconsin Power and Light helped to land NEX in Milton.
“NEX makes breathable plastic packaging, or shrink-wrap, for the food service industry. The project will bring at least 20 jobs to the city along with a $4.6 million investment.”
1997, 25 years ago
Tom Kemppainen, principal at Milton High School for nearly 24 years, retired from the School District of Milton. Kempainen had been an assistant principal at Craig High School in Janesville when he was hired to replace John Mantzke as Milton High School principal in January 1974. Mantzke left the Milton district to accept the superintendent position in Bangor. Kempainen was succeeded as Milton High School principal by Craig Duncan, who had served as assistant principal at the school for several years.
On a warm, sunny day on Carl F. Anderson Athletic Field, 156 members of the Milton High School Class of 1997 received their diplomas. Erin Boughton and Scott Lawrence were selected honor graduates who addressed the crowd and their classmates during the ceremony.
After nearly 11 years as director of the Milton Public Library, Tom Merchant announced he would be stepping down to explore new opportunities in Nebraska. A native of Woodstock, Illinois, Merchant graduated from Milton College and fell in love with the community.
1987, 35 years ago
Plans were presented to the Milton City Council for a 1,000-mile stretch of preservation along the Wisconsin Ice Age Trail with segments leading into and out of Milton
Nearly 5,000 people passed through the farm of Joseph and Bea Wellnitz for the annual Rock County Dairy Breakfast.
Fourteen apartments in the former Milton College Crandall Hall were open for rent after an extensive refurbishing project by owners Campus Park Partners.
Gordon Hudson, president of the Farmer’s Bank, celebrated his 50th year with the bank.
Elma Manske and Bob Johnson, 1987 Milton Citizens of the Year, were honored at a banquet at the St. Mary Center.
1972, 50 years Ago
Clifford Janke and the Rev. Herbert Schumacher were selected as Milton’s Citizens of the Year.
More than 1,300 chicken dinners were served at the Milton Association of Commerce annual Chicken Barbecue.
Forty-two housing units were completed and 30 more scheduled for construction at Parkview Terrace.
Roger Reed, an all-Central Suburban conference football player at Milton High School, accepted an athletic grant to attend Milton College in the fall.
The Milton Jaycette team of Evie Frank, Nila Randles, Barb Hartzell, Sharon Bluhm, Jan Hart, and Debby and Patty Griffin took the second-place trophy in the annual Wisconsin Jaycettes Raft Race on the Wisconsin River.
1947, 75 years ago
Thirty-four Milton College seniors received their diplomas at an afternoon commencement ceremony on campus.
The Second Anniversary Special at Smitley’s Supermarket, 407 Main St., advertised Spic and Span for 21 cents, a 32-ounce jar of peanut butter for 59 cents and a bar of Camay soap for 9 cents.
Professor J. F. Whitford, publicity director for Milton College and one of the most ardent supporters of the annual alumni-college baseball game played at commencement time, received a broken shoulder bone during the contest. While running to first base, Whitford’s Achilles tendon in his right leg snapped and threw him to the ground, shattering his humerus bone. Whitford underwent surgery for the severed tendon and will wear a cast for six months.
Property owners along both sides of the alley, legally known as First Lane in Milton Junction, put together an independent effort to pay for concrete curbs, gutters and blacktop surfacing.
1932, 90 years ago
More than 300 residents from the two villages attended the Women’s Village Improvement Club’s Flower Show in the Milton Village Hall.
The Stockman and Rye barber shop in Milton Junction was robbed of between 30 and 40 dollars.
Playing his first game with the Milton Crescents, Johnny Paul, former University of Wisconsin basketball captain, drove in four runs with three hits to lead the Crescents to an 8-1 win over Lake Mills.
The summer schedules of two passenger trains that passed through Milton Junction daily was printed in the Milton-Milton Junction Telephone. Destinations included Madison, Chicago, Rockford and places beyond Marquette, Iowa.
Twenty-six members of the Milton College Class of 1932 received diplomas.
Gov. Phil LaFollette spoke to students and the community during a presentation at the Milton College chapel in Main Hall.