State Rep. Amy Loudenbeck (R-Clinton) was honored last month by the Wisconsin Counties Association (WCA) with a “WCA Outstanding Legislator Award” for her work on behalf of county government during the 2019-2020 Legislative Session.

“Representative Loudenbeck has been an ongoing and incredible advocate for counties and this session was no different,” said WCA Executive Director Mark D. O’Connell. “She works closely alongside counties to ensure sensible public policies are put in place that serve our communities and taxpayers. We at the Wisconsin Counties Association are honored to once again present her with this award and look forward to continuing our partnership in the future.”

The “WCA Outstanding Legislator Award” is handed out biennially to a select group of legislators who have represented county interests in both the legislature and in their districts. These legislators have demonstrated leadership for counties on key issues, legislation and the state budget.

WCA represents the interests of county government both on the state and federal levels and is located in Madison.

