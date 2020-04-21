With the Milton School District and Rock County canvass of the Spring Election complete, Milton City Clerk Leanne Schoeder last week shared some statistics.
“One of the challenges of this election was handling the overwhelming number of absentee ballots,” she said. We issued 1,246 absentee ballots – 932 of them by mail. Needless to say, we spent much of Election Day processing absentees.”
On Election Day, the city had had 384 voters, 23 of them registered that day.
The total number of votes cast in the city was 1,527, which represents almost 37% of eligible voters (a little over 45% of registered voters).
In the April 2016 election, the city had a total of 2,102 voters, but only 236 of those voters voted absentee.
“Although this election had many difficult moments and what seemed to be constant roadblocks,” Schroeder said, “I was pleased with the positive response I received from voters. Everyone was patient and considerate, and several voters complemented our polling place. That positive response far outweighed any negativity I encountered before, during, and after the election.”
And, she said she was thankful that she had the help of city staff and dedicated ‘outsiders’ who put themselves at risk to help with the election.
City of Milton Alderperson results: Ryan Holbrook 932, Devin John Elliott 779, and Lynda Clark 1011.
School District of Milton results (entire school district): Mike Hoffman 2855, Shelly Crull-Hanke 2273, David Holterman 2054, and Karen Hall 1911.
