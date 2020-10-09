The Town of Johnstown will hold in-person absentee voting at the Community Center, 9937 E. County Road A. Times and dates are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 24, 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 29 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 31. 

The town website is www.townofjohnstown.net.

The phone number listed is (608) 883-2419.

