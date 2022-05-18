Lon Liefke started working for the City of Milton on the street department crew.
Then the 1992 graduate of Milton High School went underground.
Liefke, the lead operator of the Milton Wastewater Department, has been named the City of Milton Employee of the Year.
Liefke will be honored during the Community Recognition Picnic on Thursday, May 26, starting at 5:30 p.m. at North Goodrich Park. The free event is open to the public.
Liefke succeeded Forrest Perry, who retired from the wastewater department in 2013. His work at the wastewater plant presents different challenges.
Monitoring the plant operations, lab work and doing tests to ensure the city stays within the limits set by the state Department of Natural Resources for the treated water that goes into the Rock River are just part of wastewater treatment plant operator’s duties.
“It’s never the same thing every day,” Liefke said. “But it makes it nice. It makes time go fast.”
Liefke works with two other operators.
“We do maintenance on all the electric pumps and motors and the station itself,” Liefke said.
The wastewater treatment plant is located at 41 North St., just off Madison Avenue.
The wastewater department also maintains the 12 lift stations located throughout the city. Lift stations help promote the flow of water through sewer system.
“Everything flows through by gravity,” Liefke said. “A lift station is an 8-foot diameter tank in the ground. It has a pump that lifts the water back to a higher elevation.”
Liefke chuckled when asked if the lift stations creates problems for the department crew.
“We maintain them so they don’t go out,” he said. “I think we’ve only had two problems with them in the nine years I’ve been down here.”
Liefke said public groups or individuals are welcome to tour the plant during working hours. An explanation of how a treatment plant works might reduce the amount of problems the operators deal with, such as people dumping grease down their sinks.
“It would be interesting for people to see what goes into a biological treatment plant,” Liefke said.
City residents interested in attending the recognition picnic should notify the city at www.milton-wi.gov.PicnicRSVP by May 19 for planning purposes.