Two incumbents and one newcomer filled three alderperson seats during Tuesday night’s spring general election.
In a race among four candidates vying for three spots on the Milton Common Council, Eric Stockman received the most votes of the four candidates with 586. With incumbents Lynda Clark (502 votes) and Ryan Holbrook (478) garnering the second and third seats, respectively, Annette R. Smith fell short of her first term on the board by 28 votes.
The pending overhaul of the region’s fire and emergency medical services was among the issues raised by each candidate, in addition to fiscal responsibility and further growth of the community at large.
Clark, who won her 10th term Tuesday, didn’t know what to expect during the election because, she said, her fellow candidates were worthy opponents.
“I really thought there were three other very good people running, so I’m very excited and thankful everybody has confidence in what I’ve done,” Clark said.
Aside from her role in helping the council pursue a spot in the Edgerton Fire Protection District, Clark also said she looks forward to upcoming events around the city such as the farmer’s market, Civil War Living History Days and other family-friendly entertainment.
With six years under his belt as an alderperson, Holbrook ran on a platform similarly centered around the fire and EMS overhaul, but also expressed interest in continuing efforts to reduce existing debt while simultaneously maintaining needed services already provided by the city.
Holbrook was unavailable for comment.
Owner of Stockman Properties LLC, Stockman echoed Holbrook’s views on the city’s fiscal roadmap and said he hopes to gain the public’s support on the issues he believes need attention.
“I think our businesses in Milton need to be taken care of,” Stockman said. “I want to keep working hard to grow our city, economically.”