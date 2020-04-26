Railroad crossings in the town of Fulton will be updated after a two-year review by the state Office of the Commissioner of Railroads.
The Wisconsin & Southern Railroad crossings at Kidder Road and Newville Road were investigated in August 2018.
New flashing lights with gates will be required by Dec. 31, 2022, paid for by the railroad company.
The town of Fulton will clear brush and trim trees near the crossings to make the lights visible and reposition and maintain warning lights for the crossing.
The town also will install and maintain pavement markings by July 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.