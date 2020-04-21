Concrete paving work has begun for the new I-39/90 northbound lanes between the US 14 and WIS 26 interchanges in Janesville. To accommodate the paving operations, the following ramps are closed for three months until mid-July 2020:
* I-39/90 northbound ramp to WIS 26/Milton Avenue (Exit 171A) – Beloit to Janesville/Milton/Fort Atkinson
Drivers with destinations in Janesville, or traveling to Milton/Fort Atkinson, must use Exit 171B.
The WIS 11/Racine Street interchange (Exit 175) will also remain open.
* US 14 ramp to I-39/90 northbound – Janesville to Madison
Use WIS 26/Milton Avenue to merge onto the northbound Interstate.
In addition, one lane will be closed from 12 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday on I-39/90 northbound near these Janesville interchanges. Slowdowns may occur through this area and drivers should consider alternate routes.
Also, late next week, the I-39/90 northbound ramp to US 14/Humes Road (Exit 171B) will shift onto the new concrete pavement. Motorists should be alert to the new exit ramp location, prior to the lane crossover, and follow highway signage.
I-39/90 remains open to two lanes in each direction during daytime hours and weekends. Nightly single lane closures occur on the Interstate weeknights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. within the construction project limits.
