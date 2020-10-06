Donnie Zimmerman retired from the City of Milton after 34 years.
Zimmerman was presented with a plaque from state Rep. Don Vruwink and state Sen. Janis Ringhand acknowledging his countless contributions to the city.
He started with the city driving a garbage truck. (The city picked up garbage before it contracted with a company to do the work.) Zimmerman also worked in wastewater operations and ultimately served as the city’s working foreman.
He went from public works to water to wastewater plant and back to public works.
In retirement, Zimmerman plans to go hunting and spend time at the his cabin.
Donnie is married to Connie. They live in the town of Fulton and have two adult children: Danielle and Derrick.
Connie remembers when Danielle was born he wrote on the side of the trash truck, “It’s a girl.”
“We used to greet the garbage truck like it was the best thing ever because Dad got off for lunch,” Danielle said.
And Derrick joked he had the longest commute of anyone I’ve ever known: walking through the back yard to the city garage.
At the time, the family lived on Windsor Court.
Zimmerman took care of many things over the years.
“No matter what, he always cared,” said Department of Public Works Director Howie Robinson. “He always cared about the people in the community.”
He liked to help people and this job offered plenty of opportunities to do just that, he said.
When nighttime emergencies occurred, Robinson said Zimmerman was always available.
“He will be missed,” Robinson said.
