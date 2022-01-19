MILTON
Pandemic-related policies, which have pitted some parents against school officials in Milton, will color the contest for two seats on the Milton School Board. The spring election is April 5.
Incumbent Rick Mullen is running for re-election, while fellow board member Leslie Hubert decided not to seek another term. The would-be newcomers include Mike Verran, Tracy Hannah and John Dummer.
Rick Mullen
Rick Mullen is the current vice president of the Milton School Board and the only incumbent who will be on ballots the spring election. Mullen is manager of the Mercyhealth Milton Pharmacy.
Mullen said a lot has happened just since he was first elected in April 2019.
“I have seen the resignation of the superintendent and the hiring of the current superintendent. I have seen the completion of the capital referendum; done on time and on budget. I have seen the community also vote to support the district's operational referendum. I have seen the district change to a single health insurance carrier," he said.
Mullen said he is running again to retain and attract the best possible staff and equip them with the tools they need. He said he also hopes to see improvement in students’ test scores. Keeping the tax levy low is another priority of Mullen.
What's best for the students, he said, is "doing whatever we can to keep schools open, which will lead to better learning outcomes and better mental health."
Mullen said he first ran for school board because of his deep appreciation for the Milton School District and being a big believer in public service. He is a Milton alum whose family has benefited from the public education the district provides.
Mullen volunteers at the Milton Police Department and delivers meals on wheels. He is also active in the Milton Soccer Boosters and Milton Band Parents Association.
Mike Verran
Mike Verran said he he’s running for the Milton School Board to make a difference in the community.
A systems administrator for a new home construction company, Verran has a bachelor’s degree in public policy and administration.
“I am excited to take part in creating sensible policy that will help our children thrive now and in the future,” Verran said. “COVID created a reality we haven’t seen in our lifetime. Parents and families were forced to rearrange their lives based on school policy. I am running for school board to stand up for those that believe they had their voice taken from them.”
One thing Verran said he would like to see the board end mandates and allow parents to decide whether their children wear masks at school.
“Universal masking has proven ineffective,” he said. “Children need to see faces.”
Verran would also like to revise the quarantine policy. He thinks students should isolate themselves only if they have COVID symptoms, regardless of vaccination status.
Verran said he believes equal treatment of all students is important.
“Diversity of culture as well as diversity of thought,” he said. “School is a place where students should be able to learn about the world without judgment and free from political leanings.”
He said he wants to encourage interaction within the community and hopes to give others opportunities to speak freely with him about community and district issues.
“Our children deserve the best future we can give them,” Verran said. “I believe we can come together and find common ground; in doing so, we can pursue a future we can all be proud of.”
In his free time, Verran is an assistant coach for his daughter’s basketball team.
Tracy Hannah
Originally from New Jersey, Tracy Hannah made her way to Wisconsin in 2009 for a job opportunity. Since 2014, she has lived in Janesville and her son has attended Milton schools. Her son is currently in 7th grade.
Hannah said she is running for school board because she feels she could make a positive impact on the school district.
The decrease in academic achievement among students during the pandemic is one of the most important issues in this election, she said.
“If you’ve read the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction reports, our district was ranked 97 out of 421 districts in the 2018-2019 ranking,” Hannah said, adding that the district's ranking has dropped significantly since then.
“I have seen firsthand the negative impact on learning the past two years has caused,” Hannah said.
Hannah is currently a controller for TH Foods Inc. in Loves Park, Illinois, and is a certified public accountant.
“I also feel that due to my professional background, I’m well positioned to ensure fiscal responsibility and accountability to our broader community," she said.
Hannah said more parental involvement in the schools would result in more success for Milton students. Unfortunately, she said, parents and school officials have become more divided over the last two years.
“We go to these board meetings all we do is stand there and yell at each other,” she said. “Whether it's the district referendum or these COVID protocols, there’s no winner. In order to achieve success, I really feel we need conversation and compromise.”
Hannah said if she is elected she would support listening sessions to create more community engagement about the issues.
“I may be a transplant, but my heart is in Milton," she said. "My son has only known this community and his friends are here. This is where we want to raise our family—in this good, Midwestern small town.”
Hannah is an active supporter of Milton sports. She is also a founding member of a Beloit-based cancer charity.
John Dummer
School board candidate John Dummer and his wife, Gina, moved to Milton 18 years ago to raise their family. At the time, they had one young daughter. Today, hey have five children and one granddaughter. Dummer’s children range in age from 7 to 21.
“My four youngest kids are currently enrolled in the district,” Dummer said. “Milton’s been very, very good to us. My family loves this community and that’s really the backbone of my campaign.”
The division Dummer has seen in the community over the past two years is one of the biggest reasons he decided to run. His focus is earning back the trust of all community members.
“What I hear a lot is there’s no accountability, open communication and transparency on some of these issues," he said.
Dummer said he, too, wants to hold listening sessions to get community feedback on current issues if he’s elected.
“I want to bring the people in the community back together. It’s really where my heart is and where my focus will be,” he said.
Dummer grew up in Janesville and went to Janesville Parker High School. He also attended UW-Whitewater before starting his advertising career. Dummer is currently a territory sales manager for autotrader.com in Janesville.