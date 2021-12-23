Officer Justin Stuppy is ending his employment with the Whitewater Police Department, and Tilla, the 5-year-old German shepherd police dog that Stuppy has handled for the last three years, is also retiring from service with the department.
Submitted photo
Police dog Tilla and officer Justin Stuppy pose for a photo next to their police cruiser in this undated submitted photo.
The City of Whitewater and Whitewater Police Department wish their current police K-9 officer well as upon his retirement from the department.
Tilla, a 5-year-old male, black German Shepard from the Netherlands was sworn in as the department’s K-9 officer in December 2018. Tilla graduated from Little Rock K9 Academy after months of training.
Tilla, certified in narcotics detection, tracking lost persons or suspects and apprehension, worked diligently with his handler, Officer Justin Stuppy, for the past three years. Tilla will continue to reside with Stuppy, who ended his employment with the WPD last week. Tilla will stay with his family and enjoy the remainder of his life retired at home.
Prior to Tilla, Stuppy was also the canine handler for Ruso who passed away in July 2018. Both Ruso and Tilla trained with the well-respected Little Rock K-9 Academy.
In a press release, the City of Whitewater and the WPD thanked “citizens and organizations who have worked so diligently to fundraise and provide financial support for Tilla and K-9 Handler/Officer Stuppy over the years.”
WPD anticipates continuing the canine program in 2022.