Drivers might want to pump the brakes when driving through Milton in the coming weeks as the city installs new light displays that will put drivers’ speeds on full display.
The Milton Common Council on Tuesday approved the purchase of six new digital radar speed signs to be placed along stretches of roads with speed limits ranging from 25 to 45 mph.
At a total cost of $16,080, the signs will be bought and installed along roads including Parkview Drive, Janesville Street and North Clear Lake Avenue.
Described as a speed deterrent by Milton Police Chief Scott Marquardt, the new fixtures will address a growing number of complaints regarding speeding vehicles in areas where rural roads become city roads with lower speed limits. When drivers approach each sign, their speed will appear underneath the static speed limit sign as a reminder for drivers to slow down.
Marquardt said the signs are not a response to an increase in car crashes or other speed-related incidents, though their presence will help police department employees who are typically handling more pressing business. The chief said concerned residents often ask the police department to post officers where they say speeding regularly occurs to monitor speeds and issue citations.
“We’re a small department with a lot of priorities, and we can’t do everything at the same time,” Marquardt said.
The new signs will be fixed and solar powered. Funding for the signs comes from the city’s 2022 budget.
During the meeting, Mayor Anissa Welch asked if the signs could be equipped with data tracking technology to record the number of daily violations and average vehicle speed. Marquardt said the signs will not include any kind of photo-capturing capabilities.
Alderperson Mark Lange said the purchase will be finalized in a couple of weeks, but no timetable for the date of installation was given.