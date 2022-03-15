A Janesville developer wants to build nearly 100 one- and two-family houses in the city of Milton.
Chris Roach, owner of Park Place Investments LLC, submitted a petition to the city of Milton to annex 49 acres of land from the town of Milton for the purposes of constructing up to 96 homes on the former site of the Bonny Meade Links Golf Course on East Bowers Lake Road.
During Tuesday night’s common council meeting, which was held in Milton but also livestreamed on Zoom, members voted unanimously in favor of annexing the property. Prior to the vote, City Manager Al Hulick said the project aligns with the city’s comprehensive plan to develop more single-family homes in the area. Any work required to improve the property — including any extension of the existing street and utility network — would be paid for by the developer. A residential developer agreement would be developed to detail that, Hulick said.
Roach said the plan to build condo-style duplexes on a portion of the property is tentative. Rauch also told The Courier the reason he asked the city to annex the site was based on existing city infrastructure.
He gave no timeline for the project, adding that it is still in the planning phase.
The board also discussed and acted on the creation of an additional voting ward the project would necessitate, the 10th ward in Milton. The tract being annexed is part of Rock County’s Sixth District, a mostly rural district that covers the northeastern portion of the county, while the rest of the city of Milton makes up the Fifth District.