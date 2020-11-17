State Senator Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, was re-elected to serve as Assistant Democratic Leader of the Wisconsin State Senate.
“It is a great honor and privilege to be chosen to serve as Assistant Democratic Leader by my colleagues,” Ringhand said. “I am grateful for their support. We have many issues to tackle and first and foremost is to get the COVID-19 pandemic under control so we can reopen our economy and get everyone back to work.
"I am also committed to making sure everyone has access to quality and affordable health care, ensuring that our public schools have the funding they need, protecting our natural resources, investing in our infrastructure and addressing systemic racism. I look forward to working together with my colleagues and Governor Evers to on these and other important issues.”
Senator Ringhand congratulates Senate Minority Leader Bewley, Caucus Chair Smith and Vice-caucus chair Sargent on being selected as Senate Democratic leadership.
