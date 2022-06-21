Milton is moving forward with an option to buy land to accommodate expansion of the Crossroads Business Park.
The city is considering buying the property is on the northwest corner of Vickerman Road/M-H Townline Road in the town of Milton if conditions are favorable.
If the purchase does occur, it would be for $35,000 per acre, or a total of $4.1 million. The option can be exercised up until May 31, 2023. The city may choose to buy the entire parcel or a portion of it, City Administrator Al Hulick said.
Hulick told the common council Tuesday that it was a proactive measure regarding recent growth in the city, particularly in the business park, including the Clasen Quality Chocolate project. Pursuing negotiations now will lock in a price, which was preferable because of rising sale prices, he said.
“We thought it might be appropriate to approach Hull Farms and discuss an option to purchase,” Hulick said. “It would really provide us that first right of refusal and lock in a price.”
With approving the option, it does not obligate the city to go ahead with the purchase if an agreement is not made.
The purchase of the land will make room for expansion of the business park, which has 18 acres and 29 acres in 2 separate parcels.
“Hopefully it’s a win-win for us and Hull Farms and hopefully a win-win for us and future developers,” Hulick said.
If the purchase were to occur, the city would annex the land from the town.