The two candidates in the 2015 Milton mayoral election will compete for the seat again in the April 4 election, and it seems the future of emergency services will be at the top of the list of campaign issues.
Tom Chesmore, the former mayor who has filed to run against current Mayor Anissa Welch, called the city's pending agreement to join the Edgerton Fire Protection District "the fire department fiasco" in a recent interview.
“They’ve been doing their thing to demoralize the fire department, and they’ve pretty much done it,” said Chesmore, who is a former firefighter. “I find it unfortunate that we have council members and a mayor who went through with the (Edgerton) district. These decisions are being made by people who don’t have the foggiest idea of how to run a fire department.”
Chesmore was at the Milton Fire Department for 17 years and served on the local EMS for about five years.
He thinks response times will go down if Milton joins the Edgerton district, contrary to what district Chief Randy Pickering has said, and that joining won’t be a “frugal way” to use taxpayer money.
Welch said she is proud of being able to help forge a working relationship with a neighboring municipality to keep the service going. The city had entered an agreement with the Janesville Fire Department for service in 2022, but Janesville opted not to continue that agreement.
Welch lauded her city's strength and history of prior mergers, going all the way back to the merger of Milton and Milton Junction.
“We have worked to strongly collaborate. We had two separate municipalities. It’s hard to merge. It’s hard for staff,” Welch said. “We have a lot of pride and history in our own fire department.”
Other issues
Both Welch and Chesmore said they are focused on one common goal – using tax money efficiently, but they are different in their proposed approaches.
Welch said the city is collecting enough in state aid and said it's “unfair” that the city has a wheel tax that can only be used for maintenance on a few miles of road in the city per year.
“I really want to try to work with the state of Wisconsin to communicate with them that as a city, our biggest challenges are to continue to provide services to continue to grow," she said. "We’re doing it with less and less revenue each year and less transportation aid. It’s just not sustainable.”
Chesmore commended City Administrator Al Hulick for how he has been able to spur economic growth in the city and the city council on “how the city collects a lot of taxes but are not outrageous.” However, he is concerned that a recent influx of residents might revers itself with people moving out of the city because of rising taxes and inflation.
“I think we should look at what the city has for funds and maybe to get people a bit of a break with taxes with the financial issues in the country," he said. "It’s not a good thing for people to say ‘We’re going back to where we moved from because we can’t afford the taxes.’ People say, ‘Do I have to give up a meal so I can pay my taxes?’ But I have to see some numbers before we can discuss that.”
Chesmore added he is not opposed to raising taxes as “in my first year (as mayor before), we raised taxes 7% and then we did no more than 3%-4%.” However, he does not want to see a situation in which taxes are raised in high increments over several years.
Welch said she is prioritizing finding a police chief. Current Chief Scott Marquardt is retiring later this year. She said that as mayor, she doesn’t have a spot on the police commission to help make the final decision on the next chief but that she wants to have a role in recruitment.
“We want to make sure we have a candidate who matches our commitments and our organization,” Welch said.