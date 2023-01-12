01STOCK_MILTON_SIGN

The two candidates in the 2015 Milton mayoral election will compete for the seat again in the April 4 election, and it seems the future of emergency services will be at the top of the list of campaign issues.

Tom Chesmore, the former mayor who has filed to run against current Mayor Anissa Welch, called the city's pending agreement to join the Edgerton Fire Protection District "the fire department fiasco" in a recent interview.