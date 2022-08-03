With Walworth County Sheriff Kurt Picknell opting not to run for reelection, two sheriff’s office veterans are competing for his seat.
Dave Gerber and Craig Konopski, both Republicans, will square off in the Aug. 9 primary. With no other candidates, the primary will determine who is the next Walworth County sheriff.
Gerber, who is the current undersheriff, has spent all of his 26-year law enforcement career in Walworth County. He started as an East Troy police officer.
In those 26 years, he has been a member of the SWAT team, including as an assistant commander.
“SWAT callouts are high-risk low frequency events and are very dynamic. I learned a great deal in my tenure (on the SWAT team) on how to manage and lead large scale dangerous and dynamic events,” Gerber said.
Gerber also spent 10 years on the county’s dive team and 21 years in the county’s honor guard, and was a patrol captain in the sheriff’s office. For the past eight years, he has led sheriff’s office law enforcement efforts for concerts at Alpine Valley.
Gerber also has been certified as a unified tactics instructor by the Wisconsin Department of Justice ando has been a certified instructor in firearms, defense and arrest tactics; emergency vehicle operations; vehicle contacts; tactical skills; professional communication skills; Taser and other disciplines.
Gerber said he has “been a lead instructor for almost 20 years, managed and organized many large multi-million dollar projects,” and led shifts and divisions in his tenure at the sheriff’s office. As undersheriff, he has worked on budgeting, personnel issues, evaluations, purchases, grants, project management, policy development and administrative duties, among other duties.
Gerber also attended a 10-week training at the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, and completed law enforcement education at the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command.
“The coursework was master level college classes through the University of Virginia and included daily physical training alongside the FBI and DEA recruits and seasoned agents,” Gerber said.
Gerber has further been an instructor, including at Gateway Technical College in the police academy and police in-service training and spent two years at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College to recertify instructors in tactical disciplines. He also oversaw operations at the Walworth County Range as the rangemaster.
Kopinski
Konopski has been as a Walworth County detective since 2001.
According his campaign website, he is a U.S. Navy veteran who served during Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm. He wrote that he was responsible for “multi-million dollar equipment.
After graduating from Upper Iowa University, Konopski began working in law enforcement in 1997, according to his website, whichdetails how he was a patrol officer and deputy in Milwaukee and Walworth counties.
Also according to the website, he has spent the last seven years as a detective in Walworth County Sheriff’s Investigations Division. The website touts his certifications as “a traffic crash reconstructionist, advanced evidence technician, pre-employment background investigator, field training officer, crisis response team member and criminal investigator specializing in sex crimes and crimes against children.”
According to his LinkedIn campaign profile, Konopski was an instructor at Blackhawk Technical College between 2019 and 2022, and an adjunct instructor at Gateway Technical College from 2011 to 2022. He also lists military experience on his campaign profile, including being a Wisconsin Army National Guard staff sergeant from 2008 to 2012, a United States Marshal contract guard and as a gunner’s mate in the U.S. Navy Reserves.
He was a first class gunner’s mate from 1994 to 1999, according to the profile. And it also lists him being a gunner’s mate in the U.S. Navy from 1988 to 1994. The U.S. Navy describes gunner’s mates as officers who mount and secure weaponry, calibrate defense systems and maintain guided missile launching.
Konopski also lists his experience as a police officer in Pewaukee from 2000 to 2001 and in Greenfield from 1999 to 2000. He was also a security officer at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Milwaukee from 1995 to 1997.
On the profile, Konopski notes that he has an associate’s of science degree from Milwaukee Area Technical College and a bachelor’s degree from Upper Iowa University.
And Konopski’s website states that he is a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6375, American Legion Post 45 in Elkhorn and Fraternal Order of Police Lakes Area Lodge 19 in Lake Geneva, and a member of the Walworth County Child Advocacy Center.
Konopski did not respond to multiple inquiries from a Gazette reporter seeking additional information and comment for this story.