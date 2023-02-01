Edgerton Fire Protection District (copy)
The Edgerton Fire District has started covering the city and town of Milton, as well as other municipalities that petitioned to join the district last year, per a Tuesday night announcement by Chief Randy Pickering. 

 File photo

If you live in Milton, the Edgerton Fire District will as of Wednesday respond to your emergency service calls.

In an announcement Tuesday night, Edgerton Fire Chief Randy Pickering said the district was officially ready to add the city and town of Milton, as well as other nearby municipalities, in an expansion approved late last year.

