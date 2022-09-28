The city of Milton has annexed about 79 acres of land from the town of Milton along North Vickerman Road and Highway 59. The land will be a part of the Crossroads Industrial Park on the city’s east side for plastics manufacturer Charter Next Generation.

Agnew Farms, the petitioner, asked for just shy of 77 acres of vacant farmland and just under 1.94 acres of right of way associated with North Vickerman Road. Agnew Farms shared the intent to sell the property to Charter Next Generation upon annexation. Charter Next Generation already has a location at 1264 E. High St., which it intends on keeping.