The city of Milton has annexed about 79 acres of land from the town of Milton along North Vickerman Road and Highway 59. The land will be a part of the Crossroads Industrial Park on the city’s east side for plastics manufacturer Charter Next Generation.
Agnew Farms, the petitioner, asked for just shy of 77 acres of vacant farmland and just under 1.94 acres of right of way associated with North Vickerman Road. Agnew Farms shared the intent to sell the property to Charter Next Generation upon annexation. Charter Next Generation already has a location at 1264 E. High St., which it intends on keeping.
According to a memo from City Administrator Al Hulick, the town of Milton did not object to the annexation. Hulick also wrote that he will work with Charter Next Generation on development plans for the site and a tax agreement for the land. Development plans have not been finalized, Hulick said.
Since the annexation was approved, the city has been in talks with the town of Lima to have jurisdiction along the stretch of Vickerman Road adjacent to the property. Vickerman Road will be the boundary between the new city limit and the town of Lima.
City Administrator Al Hulick said the city was seeking jurisdiction over the road because it might want to upgrade it in the future. The town of Lima currently has jurisdiction over the northern portion of the stretch. The highway jurisdiction approval will occur at a joint meeting between the city and town of Lima in October.
“You can’t really upgrade one lane of traffic,” Hulick said.