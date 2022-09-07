The city of Milton may soon sell all of the remaining land in its Crossroads Industrial Park.
City Administrator Al Hulick has not given a timetable on when he believes all sales may be closed, but said “it’s probably not too far off.” All the sales would be along Putnam Parkway east of Highway 26.
“It’s a good problem to have,” Hulick said at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
The city will retain ownership of the land in the commercial business park west of Highway 26.
Hulick told council members that it seemed like businesses trended away from purchasing municipal land when he began working in administrative positions 20 years ago, but said development is starting to shift in that direction.
The city on Tuesday night approved an option to purchase the land from Brandon Johnson, who owns Liquid Freight that now has operations in Edgerton. Johnson is still in the fact-finding and due diligence process of purchasing 23.5 acres. Liquid Freight hauls liquid grade food.
Johnson may exercise the option at any point up until March 16, 2023. Johnson has an option fee of $500. If Johnson purchases the land, he intends on building a new facility for his operations.
If the Liquid Freight purchase happens, it would require an additional tax incremental finance district to be formed.
Also along Putnam Parkway, the council approved a sale to Haugen-Halbach Holdings of 9-12 acres. It will be contingent on the preparation of a certified survey map provided by the business, as well as a tax agreement between the company and the city.
According to a memo from Hulick, Haugen-Halbach Holdings plans to have a “mix of industrial uses,” but gave no further specifics.
The third sale would be 12 acres to Powell Construction, which currently operates on Bowers Lake Road in the town of Milton. Its plans call for adding approximately 50,000 square feet for its operations. It is contingent on approval of a certified survey map and a tax agreement between the company and the city.
“A lot of good things are happening at a really good pace,” Hulick said.