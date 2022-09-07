As the city of Milton continues to wrestle with a lack of affordable housing, a vacant property on Arthur Drive may soon help fill that need.
The city council is considering a rezone of a vacant property on Arthur Drive to allow the entire building for multifamily housing. The property is now zoned for business and commercial use, only allowing for a part of the building to be used for multifamily housing.
Ahead of purchasing the building, Whitewater Housing Services submitted a request to have the property rezoned so the entire building can be used for multifamily housing. The company is in the process of buying the building.
One or multiple buildings may be built on the site, according to Whitewater Housing Services and City Administrator Al Hulick.
At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Alderperson Lynda Clark brought up three-bedroom apartments as a “need we have in our community. Clark pressed Matt Kuehl of Lake Geneva-based Keystone Realty on whether there were plans to address those needs. Kuehl is the agent representing Whitewater Housing on the potential purchase.
“With the family situations where we have fathers and mothers who are both taking care of their kids they have specific needs for their residences, so I’m sure you’d get a waiting list,” Clark said.
Kuehl said he had research to support that there is a need for both one-bedroom and three-bedroom homes in Milton and other communities, but did not share specific numbers as part of that research. He said he hoped plans for the site would reflect those needs.
Layout plans of the building have not been finalized. City Administrator Al Hulick said Whitewater Housing will go through a site plan development process with the city. The plans will then be reviewed by the plan commission.