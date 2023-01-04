Milton Mayor Anissa Welch will seek a fifth term in the April 4 election, with a challenge from former Mayor Tom Chesmore.
Welch was elected mayor in 2015, the first time in the city’s history that a woman was elected to the seat.
On her Facebook page in December, Welch commended city departments in an announcement she was running again for mayor.
“I want to continue to partner with all of you and our community businesses and organizations to build on our successes and fulfill the ongoing goals of our strategic plan,” Welch said.
Chesmore, a former Milton firefighter, was first elected mayor in the April 2009 after serving for three years on the city council. He beat then-incumbent Mayor Nate Bruce, who had held the mayoral seat for 10 years.
Chesmore was re-elected in 2011 after running uncontested. He lost the mayoral seat in 2013, beaten by then-alderperson Brett Frazier.
City, school races
Meanwhile, four candidates will compete in April for three seats on the city council. Incumbents Bill Wilson and Theresa Rusch, as well as Nancy Lader and Sharla Walker are on the ballot. All council seats are at-large, meaning that each alderperson serves the city as a whole instead of a distinct ward.
Ald. Larry Laehne filed paperwork to declare he was not running for re-election.
Also in the city, Kris Koeffler will run unopposed for municipal judge.
Edward Snow of the town of Milton and Tracy Hannah, who lives on Janesville’s northeast side, are running in April for Milton School Board. Incumbents Shelly Crull-Hanke and Mike Hoffman filed non-candidacy papers for their school board seats.