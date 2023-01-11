The Milton School District is considering asking voters for a $9.5 million operating referendum that would begin in 2023-24. If approved, the sunset academic year would be 2026-27.
The school board’s finance committee will recommend putting a question on the April 4 ballot that would raise the district’s levy limit by $4 million for next budget year. The next two years would see an additional $1.5 million added, and then it would conclude with adding $3 million more to the limit. The full school board will decide whether to put a question on the ballot when it meets at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 23 in the district office, 448. E. High St.
The district is in the second year of a five-year, nonrecurring $2.5 million operating referendum. Despite that, the district is concerned with projected shortfalls. Next year alone could be about $2.5 million, Superintendent Rich Dahman said.
Dahman told the full board Monday that without a fresh referendum, the district will face cuts to staffing and student programs. Staffing cuts would lead to larger class sizes.
“I think if we don’t make a decision now, it would send a bad message to the staff and families,” Dahman said.
According to budget projections from Business Services Director Carey Bradley, the district faces shortfalls even with the current referendum still on the books and if per-pupil aid were to increase by much as $250. The district received $44.7 million in state aid prior to this school year. That total was a 3% reduction from the previous year because of decreasing student enrollment. The district has also had to deal with inflation, which has led to 3% to 5% growth in expenses, Bradley said.
Next year’s shortfall might be in the range of $2.5 million, Dahman said.
The district has not had an increase in revenue from state aid and other sources in six of the last eight years. The district is also grappling with how to cover ongoing costs for which it used $920,000 in COVID-19 relief funding this school year.
Board president and finance committee member Joe Martin said a top priority would be to keep the tax rate as close to what it was for 2022-23, which was $8.11 per $1,000 of equalized value.
“The goal was to keep the (tax) rate steady and to make sure it stayed within the historic range,” Martin said.
Since 2012, the district’s tax rate has been in a range of $7.81 and $9.26 per $1,000 of equalized value.