The Milton School District is considering asking voters for a $9.5 million operating referendum that would begin in 2023-24. If approved, the sunset academic year would be 2026-27.

The school board’s finance committee will recommend putting a question on the April 4 ballot that would raise the district’s levy limit by $4 million for next budget year. The next two years would see an additional $1.5 million added, and then it would conclude with adding $3 million more to the limit. The full school board will decide whether to put a question on the ballot when it meets at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 23 in the district office, 448. E. High St.