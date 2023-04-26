MILTON -- The Milton School District has opted to join a nationwide lawsuit against social media companies alleging that the companies caused a mental health crisis among young people. The lawsuit also alleges that schools have had to pick up the pieces by paying for costs associated with mental health care.
Superintendent Rich Dahman said that he doesn’t know how long the litigation will take but the district will be patient and wait for the results of the case.
“(The lawsuit) alleges they (social media companies) have targeted children without any warnings for safe use,” Dahman said.
The San Diego, California-based Frantz Law Group is heading up the lawsuit. Frantz is targeting Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram in the lawsuit, as well as TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube.
“This lawsuit alleges that these companies have caused a mental health crisis among children and teenagers that is marked by higher proportions of anxiety, depression, and thoughts of self-harm, all of which severely affect their ability to succeed in school,” a statement on the Frantz website reads.
U.S. Attorney General Vivek Murphy has put out an 53-page advisory on the mental health issues related to social media use, which includes a statement that one in three high school students and half of female students have reported persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness, an “overall increase of 40% from 2009.”
Murphy, in the report, went on to state that mental health is shaped by genes and brain chemistry to relationships with family and friends, but also neighborhood conditions and “larger” social forces and policies. He also wrote that while technology has improved lives, it can also have “adverse effects.”
“We also know that, too often, young people are bombarded with messages through the media and popular culture that erode their sense of self-worth – telling them they are not good looking enough, popular enough, smart enough, or rich enough,” Murphy wrote. “That comes as progress on legitimate, and distressing, issues like climate change, income inequality, racial injustice, the opioid epidemic, and gun violence feels too slow.”
A call to the Frantz communications department to confirm if any other districts in the state have joined the lawsuit was not immediately returned.