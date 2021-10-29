EDGERTON
The Edgerton Performing Arts Center, 200 Elm High Drive, will host a “Salute to Glen Campbell” on Friday, Nov. 13.
The singer-songwriter’s biggest hits from the 1960s and ’70s will be performed by Jeff Dayton, who worked with Campbell for 15 years.
From the White House to the Grand Ole Opry, Dayton has been performing much of his life.
A Nashville producer and writer, Dayton has backed up artists including Vince Gill, Willie Nelson, Toby Keith, Buck Owens, Tracy Byrd, Bo Diddley, Dizzy Gillespie, Gene Autry and Mac Davis, and toured with Kenny Chesney, Lee Greenwood, Sarah Darling, Tammy Cochran.
Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are $30 each and can be purchased online at edgertonpac.com or by phone at 608-561-6093.