Artwork by nine Milton elementary school students will be featured in the Youth Art Month (YAM) Regional Show hosted by the South West Region of the Wisconsin Art Education Association (WAEA).
Their artwork will be displayed starting Feb. 27 at the Common Wealth Gallery, 100 S. Baldwin St., Madison. The pieces will be judged for possible inclusion in the State YAM Show at Madison's East Towne Mall from March 12-25.
Art from the following students at Milton Consolidated, Milton Harmony, Milton East and Milton West Elementary schools will be featured in the regional and state shows in Madison: Makenzie Hakes (third grade), Natalie Cola (third grade), Ally Smolinski (third grade), Evan Shever (third grade), Jayden Ford (second grade), Camille Cola (first grade), Paislee Sullivan (third grade), Levi Johnson (first grade) and Alex Chiang (kindergarten).
“Each elementary school—in our case, three buildings—choose three artworks from each student throughout the yea," Milton West and Northside art teacher Alison McDole said. She said WAEA has held the student art shows for many years.
McDole said she and the other two art teachers—Bethany Scott at Milton East and Devon Calvert at Consolidated and Harmony—select student art that represent a range of styles and media, such as paintings, drawings, self portraits, weavings and other textile arts.
"We choose the students that have put forth a strong effort on a project and represent themselves all year through their art and our leaders in the art room,” McDole said.