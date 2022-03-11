Four sixth-grade students from Milton’s Northside Intermediate School attended Science Immersion Day Feb. 15 at UW-Madison.
Students Madison Kim, Hannah Sherif, Mallory Urbik and Giada Partipilo attended with adviser Leanne Jacobson.
The four girls were all nominated by their science teachers for their enthusiasm for science.
“We really tried to find anybody who has a passion or enthusiasm for science but especially underrepresented groups of people in the science field,” Jacobson said to the Courier. “Whether it’s women or minorities, or first-generation college students. It just came down to kids who are passionate about science.”
Previously, Science Immersion Day had been held at UW-Whitewater’s campus.
Around 17 school districts came to this year’s event and each brought four students. The students attended three different sessions in science labs at UW-Madison’s Genetics Biotechnology Center and the Discovery Center.
The four girls learned about extracting DNA, used micropipette to extract “alien blood,” and made hand-held TriboElectric Generators to harness state electricity and convert it to current electricity to make a flash of light.
The students really enjoyed the experience and were excited to be on a college campus.
“I really like making the nanogenerator and I also liked walking around campus,” Madison Kim said. “I liked the indoor garden with a tree inside. I liked looking at the labs, it’s fun to see an actual lab.”
Hannah Sherif agreed and enjoyed seeing the campus’s indoor gardens.
“I think my favorite part was the alien blood because I really enjoyed getting to experience different types of tools,” Sherif said. “I really like how they described each alien.”
Mallory Urbik was happy to be on a college campus.
“I liked seeing all the buildings and going into them and just seeing the campus,” Urbik said. “Working in real labs and doing lots of different experiments.”
Giada Partipilo enjoyed the lab session that focused on DNA.
“One of my favorite parts of the last session we did with DNA, where we got a test tube full of something white and it looks like string,” Partipilo said. “We tried to figure out what it was and compare it with cotton. We found out later that it’s herring DNA, like the fish.”
After the visit, Sherif thinks she wants to do something in science when she’s older. Partipilo said science sparks her interest more, and didn’t realize she liked the subject so much until she went into the lab and was able to use the tools.
“What we want for kids to see is the possibilities,” Jacobson said. “It doesn’t mean that they have to go into medicine. We just want them to know about this and they’re excited about the possibilities. Maybe pursue something in science at some point.”