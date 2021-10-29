Milton Junction, 1858
The area that became the Village of Milton Junction saw its first settlers shortly after Joseph Goodrich, Henry Beebe Crandall and James Pierce came to the du Lac Prairie in 1838. Goodrich staked land, platted a square and constructed the Milton House by 1845.
Crandall claimed land a mile west of Goodrich’s parcel and constructed a double-log home that stood until the early 1850s before being replaced by a wood frame home at what is now 160 W. Madison Ave., a property perhaps best-known more recently as the home of Milton College English professor and historian Rachel Salisbury. In 1840, Crandall erected an 18-square-foot addition onto the original log home for the community’s first school.
Reynolds Greenman was widely regarded as having established the first business along Merchants Row. Greenman was 11 years old when he came with his family to Milton in 1850 and was educated at Milton Academy. He was married to Lois Collins in 1862 and built one of the first homes in what would become the Village of Milton Junction. A year later he established a lumber yard which he operated for more than 40 years. His office was on the north end of Merchant’s Row and was the first business on that street. He later built and occupied the home at the intersection of Merchant’s Row and Madison Avenue that through much of the 20th Century served as the offices for Hull and Wright Insurance. Greenman served the office of Justice of the Peace and was elected to the school and village boards and chaired the Rock County Board of Supervisors. He died in 1912 at age 72.
West Milton growth followed railroad
Growth didn’t truly begin to spurt in the fledgling area a mile west of Joseph Goodrich’s Milton House until the Chicago, St. Paul and Fond du Lac rail came through in 1858. This north-south line created a busy junction with the east-west St. Paul line that came out of Milwaukee six years prior. When the rail line was built, several families, mostly of Irish decent, came to work on the rail and settled here. In 1858, G.W. Matthews erected a building at the junction of the two rail lines and used it as a hotel and depot.
Demand grew in the little town known then as West Milton for more hotel rooms. In 1861, William T. Morgan obliged by building the large Morgan House at the site of Matthews’ building. Morgan came to Old Milton in 1842 and engaged in the shoe business. In 1862, brothers Wiiliam T. and Isaac P. Morgan purchased 36 acres that would become Milton Junction from Silas Crandall, son of Henry Beebe Crandall. The Morgan House became the hub of rail traffic and the community, serving as a hotel with banquet hall and train depot. On Christmas Eve, 1872, the Morgan House burned in a fire at a loss of $20,000. The following spring, Morgan rebuilt a larger hotel on the same location and, five years later, sold it to his son-in-law, John C. Stetson.
Isaac Morgan helped in the business development of Merchant’s Row, engaging in the hardware business. In 1866 he built what became one of the street’s most recognizable buildings, later known as the P of H Hall. His son, William H. Morgan, was a Civil War veteran, wounded in the battle of Gainsville before seeing battles at Fredricksburg and Gettysburg. He farmed north of Milton and was vice president of the State Bank, the forerunner to the Farmers Bank and First Community Bank. Isaac Morgan’s daughter was Charlotte Morgan who married William Little and then as a widow, Ezra Goodrich.
Many other early settlers in the area that became Milton Junction influenced the community’s growth. Stephen Butts first came from Pennsylvania to Rock County in 1836 and located a claim on land located now west of Milton along County Highway M. He returned to the area in 1838 and is credited with having turned the first furrow of land in Milton Township. Alexander Paul came to Rock County in 1844 and farmed in the Town of Fulton. A few years later he purchased land closer to the rail junction and in 1860 built the large brick home that still stands along Madison Avenue two blocks west of Milton West Elementary School. He founded the State Bank.
His son, John Alexander Paul, was president of the Farmers Bank for many years. His other son, Alexander McLaughlin Paul, succeeded brother John as bank president in 1936 after serving terms in the State Assembly and State Senate.