Due to rain, the July 9 Concerts on the Lawn at The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St., was rescheduled.
Rainbow Bridge will take the stage Thursday, July 16. Hot dog meals will be served at 5:30 p.m. The band starts at 6:30 p.m.
By tuning their radio to an AM channel, concert-goers will be able to hear the concert sitting inside their vehicles.
“Enter the parking lot like you normally would, take the driveway behind the building,” Fisher said.
There, volunteers will distribute “a menu” with schedule information, the AM channel and the food available.
Volunteers also will assist with parking on the grass behind The Gathering Place.
The stage will be set up in the southeast corner, behind where it usually is set up.
At the end of the concert, vehicles will exit onto Rogers Street.
There’s no charge for the concert and there will be no 50/50 raffle. Funding from the Milton Fund makes the event possible. Donations will be collected with a fishing net as people leave.
