JANESVILLE
Racine native and author Steven K. Rogstad will talk about the assassination of Abraham Lincoln at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Rock County Historical Society’s Tallman Carriage House, 450 N. Jackson St., Janesville.
Rogstad’s presentation, titled “A Game of Whist: A Wisconsin Nurse’s Connection to the Lincoln Assassination,” will coincide with the 81st annual meeting of the Lincoln Fellowship of Wisconsin, of which Rogstad is a long-time member.
Rogstad is the author of “Lincoln Among the Badgers: Rediscovering Sites Associated with Abraham Lincoln in Wisconsin,” published in 2020, and the executive director of the Sheboygan County Historical Society.
The event is free and open to the public.
In addition to writing and editing, Rogstad has taught seminars and courses on Lincoln-related topics at the University of Wisconsin—Parkside, Carroll College, the Kenosha Civil War Museum and other educational institutions.
Founded in 1940, the Lincoln Fellowship of Wisconsin was formed to unite admirers of Abraham Lincoln and to encourage further study into his life and to preserve Lincoln landmarks in Wisconsin.
The group meets annually to hear an address by a Lincoln scholar.
The fellowship also publishes a newsletter twice a year featuring scholarship on Lincoln in Wisconsin.