TOWN OF HARMONY
Warm toast, a flaky biscuit, a fresh scone. Drizzle any of them with raw, local honey and you have sweet, satisfying comfort food.
But as the first bite hits your taste buds, the honey runs over the edge, down your fingers and lands on your table or your fresh, clean shirt. Now you have a sticky mess.
It doesn’t have to be that way. Creamed honey can give you the best of both worlds. It adds sweetness to your treats but without the mess.
As a beekeeper in the Town of Harmony, Tom Garrett knows about creamed honey.
“It’s crystallized honey,” Garrett explained, “except it’s really tiny crystals—smaller than a grain of sand.”
All honey, Garrett said, will crystallize over time if left alone. It hardens and the crystals are large and gritty. But creamed honey, sometimes called spun honey, is smooth.
“The nice thing about it is that it’s spreadable, like cream cheese or peanut butter,” he said. “You can spread it on your hot toast in the morning, and if your toast is really hot, it will melt a little bit but it doesn’t run off like liquid honey.”
The taste, however, stays the same.
“There is no difference or change in flavor,” said Garrett.
Garrett started to explain how he makes it, but then paused. “I shouldn’t tell you since we’re selling it,” he said.
He chuckled, smiled and then continued.
There are two ways to make it, he said. You can use honey that has already hardened and crystallized. Then, you would use a mortar and pestle to grind it until, Garrett said, “it’s really, really, really fine crystals.”
The second way is to use some already creamed honey as a starter. Just as you would keep a sour dough starter to keep the bread going, you keep some creamed honey to begin the next batch.
“What happens is the crystals (in the creamed honey) provide the seed crystals for the rest of the honey to crystallize out of,” he said.
Then he demonstrated, using a ready jar of creamed honey, a jar of liquid honey and a kitchen spoon.
“You take a teaspoon like this, and for a pint you use about two of (teaspoons of creamed honey) and you stir it into the liquid honey. And you stir it until it is evenly disbursed throughout that liquid honey,” Garrett said.
The next step is to store it in the refrigerator for about a week and a half, at which point it will be solid.
“It will turn into creamed honey,” said Garrett. At that point, it can be kept in a pantry or cupboard.
Garrett said that books will often suggest a ratio of one part creamed honey to 10 parts liquid honey. Exact measurements though don’t seem to matter, he said. You could use less starter than Garrett does, but then the process “would just take longer.”
Honey will vary in taste depending on the type of plants in the area. Garrett has clover and different wildflowers on his property.
“I have the right combination of plants around here, and the bees make exceptionally good honey,” Garrett said of his Town of Harmony location.
Garrett said he has tasted honeys from different parts of the world—including coffee honey in Indonesia, where coffee is grown on plantations—and heather honey in New Zealand. The latter, he said, was especially delicious. Orange blossom honey from Florida is also good and quite popular, Garrett said.
Garrett, as a beekeeper, extracts the honey from four hives, putting it in five-gallon buckets and then jars. His wife, Nancy, actually makes the creamed honey and processes the beeswax.
Despite a drier summer which resulted in a shorter blooming period, he harvested 10 five-gallon buckets of honey, equaling about 500 pounds.
“That’s above average,” he said.
After the honey is harvested in late August or early September, Garrett winterizes the hives. Varroa mite infestations are one big reason many colonies don’t survive the winter. To combat that, Garrett fumigates, a process he just recently completed. He also treats the colony with a medicine to ward off bacteria, which poses another threat during the winter.
He uses sugar water feeders to make sure the bees have enough honey through the winter. During the coldest months when the sugar water freezes, he sprinkles sugar on newspaper or uses sugar patties.
Keeping bees, Garrett said, is easy and interesting. From time to time, he opens the hive to see what’s going on.
“It’s only a lot of work for about one week a year. That’s when you’re extracting the honey,” he said.
Garrett sells jars of his creamed and liquid honey under the label Tommy Lee’s Bees at The Gathering Place in Milton and Fermenting Cellars Winery in Janesville. You can reach Garrett at 608-752-6514.