Milton Courier staff
MILTON
The Milton Public Library has received a $5,000 grant from the Green Bay Packers Foundation for Story Gardens.
Story Gardens is an open-air branch of the library that promotes literacy and learning through outdoor library programs and literature-based themes.
The grant will specifically go toward the purchase of two sets of concrete chess tables, chess and checkers game pieces. The remaining funds will go toward the installation of shade sails.
The Green Bay Packers Foundation supports charities and organizations that help provide a community environment that promotes families and the value of athletics. This year, the foundation is focusing on arts and culture, athletics and education.
The chess tables will have many benefits by promoting memory improvement, increased intelligence, deeper focus, elevated creativity, boosted planning skills, increased self-awareness and protection against dementia.
The tables are expected to be installed in early spring 2022.
Chess and checker sets will be available for checkout. Community members who have their own chess and/or checker sets are welcome to use their own, as well.
For more information about Story Gardens, visit miltonpubliclibrary.org, or call library director Ashlee Kunkel at 608-868-7462 or email kunkel .ashlee@als.lib.wi.us.