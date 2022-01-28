From the pages of the Milton Courier and Milton-Milton Junction Telephone
25 Years Ago
In January 1997, groundwork for the construction of Schilberg Park on Milton’s west side across High Street from the high school, was set in motion with the creation of the Schilberg Fund. Here’s how the Milton Courier reported the event:
“Efforts to build a park for the Milton community took a dramatic turn off dead-center Tuesday morning with the announcement that the project will be funded through a major gift by Wally and Faye Schilberg. The announcement was made during a press conference attended by about 30 people at the Shaw Community Centre. The Schilberg’s gift will establish the Wallace and Faye Schilberg Charitable Fund. The fund will become part of the Milton Foundation, established earlier this year as part of the Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin.
“The exact amount of the Schilberg’s gift was not revealed, but Wally Schilberg and Platts each said the donation was more than substantial enough to complete the park development project. Currently, the Schilbergs are negotiating with the Kenneth Hull family for purchase of 38 acres of land along High Street.
“For the past 18 months, the city and school district have been discussing ways to develop badly-needed park space for the community. The city needs space for youth soccer, football, softball and baseball programs. The school district is also in need of soccer, softball and baseball fields. In May, a school district referendum to raise $1.3 million to develop 44 acres of city-owned land located between State Highway 26 and Parkview Drive was defeated by district voters.”
Other headlines from January 1997 included:
• Members of the Milton Emergency Medical Services Commission and the Milton Town Board continued discussion of a possible merger of the fire department and the city’s EMS. By the end of Tuesday’s meeting, it appeared that the town board members and city officials had moved closer to a merger.
• The Milton School Board decided to activate a 21-member citizens committee to study the space needs of the high school building. In October 1996, Milton School’s Superintendent Jon Platts began discussing the space problems with the board. The committee will study short-range solutions to the kitchen and science areas as well as ideas for solving what will be long-range space problems. Among the long-term problems Platts listed included the size of the gymnasium and auditorium.
• The Milton High School wrestling team won the Racine Invitational by scoring 201 points, 54 more than second-place South Milwaukee. Milton’s champions included Mike Pernat at 130 pounds; Sam Aegerter, 140; and Mark Knauer, 189.
• Perhaps one of the final existing remnants of the Milton-Milton Junction days will come to an end in May when the community’s two Methodist churches vote on whether to merge into one congregation. The existence of two Methodist churches in Milton is rooted in the fact that at one time each served the separate villages of Milton and Milton Junction.
35 Years Ago
January 1987: The Milton City Council held administrative negotiations with a corporation that develops Hardee’s franchises that wants to build one of the chain restaurants at the southeast corner of Goodrich Park at the intersection of High Street and State Highway 26. A public hearing on the matter was scheduled for later in the month.
About 70 Milton residents packed the city council chambers to voice opinions concerning a proposal to sell a portion of South Goodrich Park for construction of a Hardee’s Restaurant. The vast majority of those who spoke at the meeting opposed the proposal. A week later, the city council voted unanimously to release MMM Foods, Inc. from its offer to buy the park land.
• Dave and Alvina Hundley announced that they would be retiring from the appliance business. They sold their stock in Shumway Appliance to their daughter and son-in-law, Denise and Kim Blabaum.
• Twenty-six underage drinkers were arrested at a party where alcohol was served on North John Paul Road.
50 Years Ago
January 1972: Jule Miller’s Place, a tavern, service station and grocery store in the East Koshkonong area, burned to the ground during an overnight fire. Firefighters from Milton battled 10-below-zero temperatures but could not save the structure. The loss was estimated to total between $75,000 and $100,000.
Miller had operated the business since the time he came to America from Austria in 1919. It had been located along State Highway 26 since 1925.
• Milton City Clerk-Treasurer Clifford Boehm resigned his position, accepting a new job in Madison. Boehm had served as clerk-treasurer since the 1967 merger of Milton and Milton Junction.
• Fire destroyed a barn on the Clifford Storlie farm, located along County Highway north of Milton. Damage costs were estimated at $65,000. The Storlie family and 90 milk cows and calves escaped injury.
• The Web pizza restaurant was opened along High Street by Jim Webb.
75 Years Ago
January 1947: Milton College reported that J. Leland Skaggs would join the faculty as a professor of mathematics beginning second semester. Skaggs was previously on the faculty at City College of New York.
• A press release proclaimed that Boreva Sportswear, Inc. was Milton Junction’s largest employer with 45 women working there. The manufacturer was located in the Button Building at the intersection of Vernal Avenue and Merchant’s Row. Boreva manufactured women’s summer wear and winter play togs.
• A production of “Abe Lincoln in Illinois” was presented in the college gym and included Milton and Milton Junction students Kenneth Tiffany, Paul Green, Philip Schroeder, Nolan Nelson and Ivan FitzRandolph. Herbert Crouch was assistant director.
• Elston and Emma Shaw began their 12th year of operating the Milton Stationary Store in the Village of Milton in the Whittet Building. The E-N-E store stocks stationary supplies, gifts, novelties, candies and many other articles needed for school and home.
90 Years Ago
January 1932: Mrs. EH Todd received a couple of fractured ribs, Mrs. Kenneth Starkey was bruised and her baby was cut on the head when a car driven by Raymond Koszyczarek, of Lima Center, collided with their vehicle.
Steamed up car windows in a falling mist contributed to the cause of the accident which occurred as Mrs. Todd drove east on Greenman Street and Koszyczarek south on Rogers Street.
• John Gallagher, son of Mr. and Mrs J.F. Gallagher, Milton Junction, was to be confined to his bed for about three weeks with his leg in a steel brace. He hurt his leg playing basketball in Janesville.
• The Ladies Aid Society of the Congregational Church elected officers, including Mrs. GW Heroin, president, Mrs. JE Davidson, vice president, Mrs. FA Anderson, treasurer and Mrs. C. Swanson, secretary.
• A drunken man insisted that A.J. Wileman’s home in Milton Junction suited him just fine last Thursday evening. Mr. Wileman and son Charles tried to dissuade him from the idea. The Wilemans finally persuaded the man to accompany them next door to the home of Deputy Sheriff W. H. Klitzkie under the pretext the man would be welcome to stay there.
Mr. Klitzkie was preparing to retire for the night but very obligingly took the man into custody and, accompanied by the Wilemans, took him to Janesville. The next day the man was fined $15, but being unable to pay, spent 15 days in the county jail.
• Boy’s heavy flannel shirts, sizes 12 to 14, were advertised for 50 cents each at Einerson’s in Milton Junction.
Doug Welch is president of the Milton College Preservation Society and a former editor of The Milton Courier.