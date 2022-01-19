Global supply chain issues delayed by a year construction of a projector screen manufacturing facility in Milton by local entrepreneur. But the new 56,200-square-foot Carl's Place now looks likely to be completed by the end of 2022, the Milton Common Council learned at its meeting on Tuesday night.
The council extended the development agreement to Dec. 31, 2022.
Markestad said Tuesday night he is happy with the progress of the project and the cooperation of the city. “I really appreciate the flexibility that the city has provided here,” he said.
Markestad founded his namesake company in 2006. The IHT Investments-owned manufacturer has been located at 1400 E. High St. for over a decade now. The company builds and sells large projector screens for homes, outdoor events as well as video golf simulators.
Originally planned for a completion date of Dec. 31, 2021, construction of the facility was stalled as work crews were hamstrung by pandemic-related global supply shortages, Markstad said.
Markestad said he expects construction to wrap up in the next few months. The common council's extension of the development agreement allows Markestad more time to increase the value of the property and fulfill the conditions of the agreement, he said.
There will be no fiscal impact due to the decision, as the only change to the agreement was to extend the project’s timeline.
