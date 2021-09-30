From the pages of The Milton Courier and The Milton-Milton Junction Telephone:
25 Years Ago
Sept. 26, 1996—One of Milton’s longest-running businesses, Milton Oil Company, ceased operations when the Shellestad family sold the firm’s fuel oil distribution routes to a Burlington company.
The business was established in 1930 by Ernest Shellestad and operated for years by his son, George, at the tank and service station facility located near the intersection of Chicago Street and Highway 26 near the Milton House on Milton’s east side. Milton Oil provided such quality petroleum products to the area as Tydel Flying A Gasoline, Vedol Oils, Marathon Oil and, most recently, Phillips 66 products.
The Shellestad family sold the fuel oil distribution routes to Burlington Consumers Co-op. Milton area customers continued to be served by the company’s Whitewater bulk plant. The Shellestad family retain interests in several service stations, including Milton Auto, located along John Paul Road, and an Edgerton location.
For more than 66 years, Milton Oil provided petroleum products to a variety of users, not only in the Milton area but to several other communities. Milton Oil provided home heating fuel oil, diesel and oil products for farmers, and gas and oil products for many area service stations and marinas.
For several decades, George Shellestad was a fixture in the Milton business community and active in organizations such as the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association nearly finalized its conference realignment plans for Southeastern Wisconsin.
The School District of Milton Board of Education heard an update on the realignment plan that would affect Milton High School. WIAA officials approved a realignment plan that would include Milton in a seven-team conference with East Troy, Elkhorn, Whitewater, Jefferson, Delavan and Fort Atkinson. The plan would essentially add Fort Atkinson to the current Southern Lakes Conference West Division and sever the division’s ties with the SLC East.
For the first time, Milton High School administrators passed the 900 mark when counting students at the high school and determining official enrollment.
The high school’s increase of 34 students to 902 reflected a trend that was experienced district wide. Milton’s school district enrollment jumped 52 students over the previous year, from 2,684 to 2,736 this year.
35 Years Ago
Sept. 25, 1986—Citing mounting personal responsibilities with work and school, Bill Fry announced his resignation from the Milton City Council.
Milton Eighth grader Marc Havens outpolled Dan Wendler and Lisa Stuckey to win the presidency at the annual Milton Middle School political convention.
Milton High School students Dan Hanneman and Marc Mohan were notified by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation that they have been designated “commended students” in the 1987 National Merit Scholarship program.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 30, 1971—Milton College President Kenneth Smith announced in a published report that the college finished the 1970-71 school year with a balanced budget.
Rev. William Vincent Albrecht resigned as pastor of the First Congregational Church, concluding 15 months of work in the community. Rev. Albrecht planned to pursue youth ministry work.
John Berg, Gary Schiefelbein and Jim Lukas swept the top three places in the Milton High School cross country team’s 25-37 win over Orfordville Parkview.
Sp/4 Steven Kunkel participated in Project Playground in support of the Hrey Montafnard Orphanage in Da Nang, Vietnam.
Ground was broken on a new pizza restaurant to be called “The Web” on the south side of High Street near John Paul Road. Jim and Julie Web were the owners of the new restaurant set to open Dec. 1 and seat 48 people.
Paul Skelly purchased the former Lukas Hardware on Merchant’s Row and announced plans to expand his Skelly’s Supermarket.
Rodney Drew returned two kickoffs for touchdowns and Joe Grafenauer threw for a touchdown and ran for two more to spark the Milton College football team to a 38-14 win over Northwestern College.
75 Years Ago
Oct. 3, 1946—After a four-year layoff from the football field due to the war effort, the Milton College football team was preparing for its first game since 1942 when it opened the season at Janesville’s Monterey Stadium against Wisconsin Tech.
A 14-year-old student was diagnosed as Milton High School’s first polio victim.
90 Years Ago
Oct. 1, 1931—The previous week area roads and city streets were jammed with cars carrying people wishing to view the wreckage from a recent tornado. A large assemblage of friends and relatives attended the funeral of Hugh Whitford who was killed during the storm.
Struck by a car as he was walking between the W.A. Wright and Steve Summers residences along Madison Avenue at 8 p.m. Saturday, James Brown, a resident of the old Milton House, was almost instantly killed.
A special town meeting was scheduled at which electors would vote on the purchase of a town hall for Milton Township, specifically the P of H Hall in Milton Junction.
The body of Miss Violet Livingston, 32, of Rockford, was found in a burned-out summer cottage located a mile east of the Newville Bridge. Livingston was a former resident of Milton Junction.