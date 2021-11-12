FOOTVILLE
Aaron Burns, a second-generation union autoworker from Footville, will be featured on a hunting show airing Tuesday, Nov. 16, on the Sportsman Channel.
Burns’ trip to the Mississippi Flyway in search of Missouri waterfowl was filmed for the Union Sportsmen’s Alliance-sponsored show “Brotherhood Outdoors.”
Mallards and teal are the main menu items when Burns—a member of United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 1268 and team leader at the Belvidere Auto Assembly Plant—hunts the marshes and flooded brush managed by Habitat Flats Waterfowl Lodge in Missouri’s prime duck country.
“This is by far the best duck hunting I’ve ever experienced,” Burns said of the experience. “I mean, I saw more ducks on this hunt than any other time I’ve been hunting them.”
Burns is chairman of his local union’s sportsmen’s committee and organizes events and fundraisers for his fellow union members.
At Burns’ home in Wisconsin, the “Brotherhood Outdoors” camera crew caught up with him and his fellow union members during a charity pheasant hunt at a local hunt club where they raised money for the Rock County Cancer Coalition.
“As a committee, we bring our union brothers and sisters and their families together in the outdoors,” he said, “and every year, this hunt gets bigger, which means that every year we can help a couple more people.”
The episode of “Brotherhood Outdoors” featuring Burns will air on the Sportsman Channel at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, with re-airings at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Nov. 19; 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 20, and 10 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 21.
The Union Sportsmen’s Alliance (USA), which sponsors “Brotherhood Outdoors,” is a union-dedicated, nonprofit organization whose members hunt, fish, shoot and support conservation.
The Sportsman Channel, broadcasts an array of hunting and fishing programs.