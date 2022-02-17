Ryan Ruggles, director of curriculum and instruction at the Milton School District, has been working on creating a graduate profile for the district.
The profile will be a visual guide for the district to communicate what they hope a graduate of the Milton School District will have once they leave the community.
“Graduate profiles are a visual guide for schools in a district and a whole community to communicate their vision for teaching and learning for the entire district,” Ruggles told the Courier. “It looks at cognitive, personal, and interpersonal outcomes and skills and competencies that we would want for all of our students.”
Ruggles said they are looking to create profiles that are aligned with the district’s mission, vision and strategic plan. He said other districts he’s spoken with have said they refer to their graduate profiles as their “North Star.”
The profile represents who the school wants to be and is the ultimate objective of what they want from all their students.
“They’re partly aspirational, they’re partly motivational,” he said. “We want them to be memorable, it should be something that we want for all kids. In the form of the survey, we want to involve all of our community stakeholders, so it will go to parents, teachers and community members.”
He is hoping to hear from the whole community on what they think are the most important needs for Milton from a teaching, learning and skills lens.
“We hear about a disconnect between what employers want and what schools are doing,” he said. “This is partially about bridging the gap of reaching out to our local businesses to say, what are your experiences? What are some of the most important characteristics that you want to see in a new employee? Basically, how can we help do that? What are those most important skills that you’re seeing?”
Ruggles also thinks the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for this type of project and the education team wants for the graduate profile. Characteristics like being flexible, being able to self-manage and do self care are all important things that the district would like to see in a Milton School District graduate.
“Those have always been important things but they have really risen to the top over the course of the pandemic,” Ruggles said. “We want to talk to our community about that and hear their thoughts. We want to make sure that, as a school and as a district, that as we are developing our programming as we’re working on our curriculum that we’re embedding those skills in all that we do.”
Among the survey questions are:
- If you had to decide what is most important to include in defining a successful high school graduate, what would you include?
- How well does the current K-12 system prepare our students for their postsecondary path and training?
- How important is it that a high school graduate be prepared to work well in a team and problem-solve?”
Once the graduate profile team gets the results of the survey, it plans to take all the suggested traits the public identified and try to categorize them. The group hopes to put together a complete profile this summer to bring to the school board for approval.