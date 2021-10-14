Business after 5
The Milton Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business After 5 meeting from 5-7 p.m., Oct. 14, at the Milton campus of Blackhawk Technical College, 15 Plumb St., Milton.
Town of Lima Planning and Zoning Committee
The Town of Lima Planning and Zoning Committee will consider conditional use permits and/or rezoning permits applications at 7 p.m., Oct. 20, at the Town Hall of Lima, 11053 Willow Drive, Whitewater.
Delavan Brew Walk
Taste your way through downtown Delavan’s most anticipated beer celebration of the year on Saturday, Oct. 23.
Grab your friends, your tasting passport and a map. Tickets are $15 in advance or $25 the day of the event. Advance registration is recommended.
For more information, visit VisitDelavan.com/BrewWalk. All attendees must show photo ID at check-in.