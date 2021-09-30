Marking October as breast cancer awareness month, the Edgerton Hospital is inviting women to make walk-in appointments for 3D mammogram screenings every Wednesday of that month.
Patients will not need to make an appointment in advance or have a doctor’s referral to receive a mammogram screening. Interested individuals should stop by Edgerton Hospital’s front desk at 11101 N. Sherman Road from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The last patient to be seen each Wednesday will be at 3:45 p.m.
Patients receiving their mammograms in October will receive a free gift.
The walk-in Wednesday mammogram screenings are for women 40 years of age or older, have not had a mammogram in the past 12 months, have not had breast cancer in the last three years, have not had breast surgery or a breast biopsy in the past year, do not have breast implants and do not have any current breast problems or concerns. Women who are experiencing issues should contact their physicians.
Walk-in patients are required to bring their health insurance card, the name of the facility where they had their last mammogram and the name of their primary care provider
For more information, go to edgertonhospital.com.