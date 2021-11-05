By Milton Courier staff
Milton Public Library will have a new entrance archway to its Story Gardens next spring thanks in part to grants from the Wisconsin Arts Board Creative Communities Program and the Milton Community Fund.
The Story Gardens Subcommittee is working with southeastern Wisconsin metal sculptor Brady Lueck on the design and fabrication of the entrance archway. His work can be seen on the Glacial River Bike Trail and at Jones Dairy Farm in Fort Atkinson. He also completed the 3D elements in the archway at Cravath Lakefront Park in Whitewater.
The entrance archway for the Story Gardens will feature two trees intertwined over the entrance with three colorful birds sitting on the branches.
The piece received a $4,280 grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board Creative Communities (CC) grants program with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts.
The Milton Fund, a component of Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin, is also contributing $2,000 toward the completion of the public art piece. Grants from the Milton Fund have supported the arts, education, environment, health and human services and historic preservation.
“We appreciate the support of these two organizations for the entrance archway,” Library Director Ashlee Kunkel said. “This public art piece will be a statement as our community members enter Story Gardens and set the tone for the gardens, make the space feel more inviting and truly invoke the idea that Story Gardens is a special area.”
The Story Gardens Subcommittee is still seeking donations for the project. More information is available on the project website als.lib.wi.us/MPL/story-gardens.
For additional information, call Kunkel at 608-868-7462 or email kunkel.ashlee@als.lib.wi.us.